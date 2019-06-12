|
On June 10, 2019 Joseph A. Martin, Sr. passed away, he was the beloved husband of Janice A. Martin (nee Roh); devoted father of Michele Huovinen and her husband John, Joseph A. Martin, Jr., and Stephen A. Martin and his wife Lisa; loving grand pop of Justin Huovinen and his wife Christine, Jennifer Ortyl and her husband Ryan, Brittany, Alex, and Cole Martin; dear gramps of Olivia and Aubrey Ortyl and Carter Huovinen; dear uncle of JoAnn Staub.Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Friday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen Church (Bradshaw) on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 12, 2019