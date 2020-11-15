Schmidt. On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, US Army Veteran Joseph (Joe) A. Schmidt, age 88, of Bel Air, MD passed peacefully following a short illness. He is survived by a son Steven (Jill) W. Schmidt of Bradford, PA and daughter Donna M. (David) Horney of Inverness, Florida. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and several step-great- grandchildren. Predeceased by wives Katherine E. (nee Smith) in 1982, and Catherine E. (nee Conway) in 2007. He was also predeceased by his oldest son Michael P. Schmidt in 2019. Joe served as an aerial photographer for the US Army during the years of the Korean Conflict. He was proud of his service to his country and enjoyed telling stories about those times. Upon returning to civilian life, he worked at Bethlehem Steel/Sparrow's Point where he was a welder. He welded the landmark Bethlehem Star which was lit for many years during the Christmas season.



Joe had the opportunity to retire early and enjoy life. Keeping himself busy, he loved any type of "tinkering" and could fix anything that was broken. He was a great problem solver. He enjoyed home improvement projects which he promptly would complete. Joe loved to Square Dance and to travel.



The family will receive visitors on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 6-8 pm at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A., 11750 Belair Road, Kingsville, MD 21087. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11 am. Interment Union Chapel UMC Cemetery (Joppa). In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the charity of donor's choice, in memory of Joseph A. Schmidt.



