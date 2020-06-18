Joseph A. TERAMANI Sr.
On Saturday, June 13, 2020 Joseph A. Teramani, Sr., age 96, resident of Oakcrest Village. Beloved husband of Daisy J. Gagliano-Teramani for 14 years. Preceded in death by his first wife, Ileana M. (nee Clasing) Teramani of 36 years who passed due to cancer in 1989; devoted father of Joseph A. Teramani, Jr. and his wife Cindy, and Deborah L. Teramani; dear step father of Cindy Hutson and her husband Tom and Charlie Gagliano and his wife Linda; proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Services and interment private. Public memorial services will be planned after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, please remember Joseph with memorial contributions to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
