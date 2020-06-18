On Saturday, June 13, 2020 Joseph A. Teramani, Sr., age 96, resident of Oakcrest Village. Beloved husband of Daisy J. Gagliano-Teramani for 14 years. Preceded in death by his first wife, Ileana M. (nee Clasing) Teramani of 36 years who passed due to cancer in 1989; devoted father of Joseph A. Teramani, Jr. and his wife Cindy, and Deborah L. Teramani; dear step father of Cindy Hutson and her husband Tom and Charlie Gagliano and his wife Linda; proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Services and interment private. Public memorial services will be planned after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, please remember Joseph with memorial contributions to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.