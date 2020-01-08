|
On January 2, 2020, Joseph Alfred Troch, beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Stout), brother-in-law of Joan Price, devoted father of Barbara and Steven and father-in law of John Davis and Kathryn Troch (nee Grund), loving grandfather of Rebekah, Jay (Michelle), Sarah, Rachel, and Kaitlin.
Memorial Service to be held on January 18, 2020, at Central Presbyterian Church in Towson, MD, at 11:00 am. Donations may be sent to GBMC Spiritual Support or Stella Maris Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020