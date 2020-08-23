1/
Joseph Adam
On August 17, 2020, Joseph T. Adam passed away. He was the dear brother of Virginia A. Morris, Sally Fritsch and the late James E. Adam; loving uncle of John Morris (Grace), Tracy Karabaich (the late Don) and Bethany Shipp (Jim Hockenberry); and beloved dog George. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph's name to the Defender of Animal Rights Inc. at www.adopt-a-pet.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Due to Covid-19 the Adam family will host a celebration of life at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 20, 2020
He is a will always be that kind of man who can do anything that he set his mind too. May his soul be welcome in heaven
