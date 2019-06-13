On June 9, 2019, Joseph Amoroso, beloved husband of Dorothy A. Berting Amoroso, passed away. Joseph was born in Red Hook, Brooklyn in 1939. He graduated from Brooklyn Preparatory School in 1956 and St. John University in 1959 with a degree in Mathematics. He began his career as a software engineer and in the early 1960's was working as a programmer for Mercury and Saturn rockets at Cape Canaveral. Later projects included the installation of the first information systems for police departments in various cities. As commercial use of computers increased, he switched to the Healthcare Industry, serving as Chief Information Technology Officer or consultant for the construction and equipping of numerous civilian and military hospitals. He loved his 4 children, travel, old-time Italian cooking, and exploring new restaurants. He is survived by daughter Alison Amoroso (Robert Zegarra), Cathy Amoroso (Michael Lyman), Anthony Amoroso (Ling), and Angela Amoroso (Chris Bresnahan); step children Dawn Maneval, Gerald Parsons, and Frank Parsons and his beloved grandchildren, Alisia Zegarra-Amoroso, Nicolas and Margo Lyman, Sophia and Joseph Amoroso, and Jacob and Luke Trout.Services private. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 13 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary