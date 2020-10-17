1/
Joseph Anthony Pazourek Jr.
On October 8th, 2020; Joseph Anthony Pazourek, Jr., 71, of Parkville, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Janet Pazourek (nee Peffers) for 47 years; devoted father of Amy Ayd & her husband Brian and Erin Ament & her husband Jeremy; loving grandfather of Jacob Robert, Samuel Joseph, Aidan Tyler, and Abigail Victoria; cherished brother-in-law of Pam & Rick Moudry, Teresa & David Nicodemus, and Barbara & William Ayd; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Family and friends will honor & celebrate Joseph's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD on Monday, October 19, 2020 with a Receiving of Friends from 6-9pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church – 8420 Belair Road, Baltimore MD on Wednesday, October 21st at 10am. The family kindly requests that everybody attending maintains a safe social distance while wearing a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Baltimore food pantry. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
OCT
21
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
