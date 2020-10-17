On October 8th, 2020; Joseph Anthony Pazourek, Jr., 71, of Parkville, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Janet Pazourek (nee Peffers) for 47 years; devoted father of Amy Ayd & her husband Brian and Erin Ament & her husband Jeremy; loving grandfather of Jacob Robert, Samuel Joseph, Aidan Tyler, and Abigail Victoria; cherished brother-in-law of Pam & Rick Moudry, Teresa & David Nicodemus, and Barbara & William Ayd; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
Family and friends will honor & celebrate Joseph's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD on Monday, October 19, 2020 with a Receiving of Friends from 6-9pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church – 8420 Belair Road, Baltimore MD on Wednesday, October 21st at 10am. The family kindly requests that everybody attending maintains a safe social distance while wearing a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Baltimore food pantry. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com