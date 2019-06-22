|
|
On June 19, 2019, Joseph Henry Barthelmes passed away; devoted brother of Anna M. Brown and her husband Peter; uncle of Erin J. and Ian M. Brown. Visiting at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc., 7401 Belair Road (Overlea) on Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7910 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 22, 2019