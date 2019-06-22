Home

Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Joseph Barthelmes Notice
On June 19, 2019, Joseph Henry Barthelmes passed away; devoted brother of Anna M. Brown and her husband Peter; uncle of Erin J. and Ian M. Brown. Visiting at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc., 7401 Belair Road (Overlea) on Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7910 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 22, 2019
