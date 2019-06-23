On June 15, 2019, Joseph John Basile, beloved husband of Monica Sylvester and devoted father of Nicholas Basile and Emma Basile, passed away following nearly a year of treatment for a brain tumor. Joe is survived by his wife, children, mother Lisa Basile and brother John(Lisa) Basile. He was a dear son-in-law of Daniel & Mary Sylvester, and brother in law of Janine(Scott) Lill, Susanne(Christopher) Falcone and Joseph(Lindsey) Sylvester. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his father Joseph Basile.



Joe was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He attended Our Lady of Angels School and Xavarian HS. Joe graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston Univ and completed his Doctorate in Old World Archaeology & Art from Brown Univ. Joe has been a professor of Art History at the Maryland Institute College of Art since 1994 and served as Assoc. Dean of Liberal Art. Joe acted as the Assoc. Dir. of the Brown Univ. excavations of the Petra Great Temple in Jordan. He also excavated sites in Greece and Italy.



Joe enjoyed traveling with his family. Other interests included cooking, the works of Tolkien and Austen, collecting flags, visiting museums, Pokémon Go, and rooting for New York sport teams.



Most of all Joe loved and was loved by his family. He was dedicated to his children. He always supported and celebrated their interests and accomplishments. He will be dearly missed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wed., June 26, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption, 5502 York Rd., Baltimore, MD 21212. Visitation will precede the mass at the church at 10:00 am. An account has been created for the education of his children and donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Joseph Basile Childrens Fund, c/o Sun East Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 2231, Aston, PA 19014 Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary