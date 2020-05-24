Dr. Joseph Bierman
Dr. Joseph Smith Bierman, formerly of St. Louis MO, passed away peacefully at the age of 93, on May 17, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Babette Rosenbush Bierman, his son Paul Bierman(Christine Massey), his daughter Jane Bierman Seibel(Eric Seibel) and his grand children Marika and Quincy Massey-Bierman and Clayton and Asher Seibel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
