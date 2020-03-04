Home

Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
The Center for the Arts
3400 Norman Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map

Joseph Briscuso

Joseph Briscuso Notice
On March 1, 2020, Joseph James Briscuso, beloved husband of Marian Grayce Briscuso (nee Schneller), devoted father of Joseph Briscuso, Jr. and his wife Theresa and Daniel John Briscuso and his wife Sandra, loving grandfather of Katherine and Mackenzie, dear brother of James Briscuso, dear brother-in-law of John Schneller.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 3-5 & 7-9PM. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at The Maryland State Boychoir Center for the Arts, 3400 Norman Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21213. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: The , PO Box 417005, Boston, Ma. 02241-7005 or The Maryland Boychoir, 3400 Norman Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21213.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
