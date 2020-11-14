On the evening of November 7th, after enjoying visits with those closest to him over the course of the previous week, Joseph William Brookhart, passed away at the age of 71, surrounded by family. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and Vietnam Veteran.
Joe grew up in Catonsville, Maryland and attended Saint Williams of York, Mount Saint Joseph High School, and Catonsville High School. Throughout his career, Joe proudly served as an officer in law enforcement, which concluded when retiring from The United States Supreme Court. Joe was also an American hero who served in the 1st Calvary Division during the Vietnam War. Family time spent during holidays and vacations to Ocean City, Deep Creek Lake, New York, Florida and the Bahamas were among his favorite family past times. He was known by his family, friends, and co-workers for his quick wit, sarcasm and love of Maryland crabs.
Joe is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marilyn Brookhart, who also cared for him, especially during the course of his illness. In addition, Joe is survived by his oldest daughter, Joanne Knopp, her husband Damian and son, Ian, his youngest daughter, Jackie Valcik, her wife Amanda, three daughters, Bryce, Brynn, and Ellie. Joe is also survived by his oldest sister Judith Lomp and her children John David, Katie, and Kevin and his wife Kristy and youngest sister Joyce Barnes and her husband Doug and her children Dawn and Debbie. Joe's memory will live on in his family's and friends' hearts forever.
A private celebration of life was held to honor and remember Joe's legacy at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Joseph's name to The Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
) as a way of supporting military veterans, especially those battling the effects of PTSD.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com