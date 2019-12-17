|
On December 12, 2019, Joseph A. Budzik, beloved son of the late Joseph Budzik and Clara Budzik (nee Kisielewski), devoted brother of Darlene Emanuel and the late Marcella Ziemski, Mary Ziemski and Kathleen Byrnes. Also survived by many loving Nieces and Nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery 7501 German Hill Road Dundalk, MD 21222 on Friday at 2 PM. Funeral arrangements by the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc. 7922 Wise Ave. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the by visiting . www.Ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 17, 2019