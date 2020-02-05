Home

Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC
4107 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC
4107 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC
4107 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD
Joseph Burford Notice
On January 31st, 2020, Joseph J. Burford, at age 82, passed away. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie Burford; devoted father to Thomas Hay (Loretta), the late Martin Burford, Diana Sanders (Edward), and Dawn Burford; dear brother of Dennis Burford, the late James Burford, the late Michael Burford, and the late Martin Burford; loving grandfather to Angela Hay, Pamela Brigger, Thomas Hay, Jr., Justin Sias, the late KImberly Cook, April Johnson, the late Tyler Burford, Amber Johnson, Shelby Burford, and Autumn Corrick; and beloved great-grandfather of 11. The family will receive friends at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229 on Thursday from 2-4pm & 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday 10am at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. Interment will immediately follow the service at Maryland National Memorial Park 13300 Baltimore Ave, Laurel, MD 20707. www.hubbardfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2020
