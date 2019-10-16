Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Shrine of the Sacred Heart
Mt. Washington, MD
Joseph C. BARANAUSKAS

Joseph C. BARANAUSKAS
On October 14, 2019 Joseph Casmir Baranauskas beloved husband of Dorothy (Mayott); dear father of Catherine Prigg and Lawrence, Joanna Baranauskas, Joseph Baranauskas and Marcie (Friedler), Peter Baranauskas, Bridget Pettebone and Philip, and much loved eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren; devoted brother of Vera Krepka and Helen Philips, and his many nieces and nephews.

Friday, 4-7 PM visitation Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home Inc., 6500 York Rd. Saturday, 11:00 AM mass at Shrine of the Sacred Heart, Mt. Washington. Burial follows mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Dundalk, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
