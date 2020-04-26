|
Joseph Carl Dukehart of Catonsville passed away on April 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Patricia Dukehart and caring father of Mary Ann, Dr. Peter J., StephenC., Andrew G., and Dr. Matthew R. Dukehart: cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Betty Quinn and brother Reverend CH Dukehart.
Due to the continuing pandemic, memorial services will be postponed until sometime this summer.
Donations may be made to The Joseph House Crisis Center, The Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, PO Box 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802 or St. Charles Villa, 603 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020