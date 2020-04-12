Home

Joseph Carpio COLWILL Notice
On Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Joseph Carpio Colwill, age 45 of Towson, MD. Beloved son of Ana María (née Carpio) and the late Edward M. Colwill; loving father of Matthew J. Colwill. Also survived by biological siblings, Mary and Kelly Dent.

Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Joseph with memorial contributions the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Rd., Baltimore, MD 21211. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
