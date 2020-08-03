On August 1, 2020, Joseph Charles Price passed away. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Ann Price (nee Schwartz); devoted father of Brian Price and his wife Lynn, and Debbie Erdman and her late husband Jon; loving grandfather of Matt Price and his girlfriend Hillary Soper, Megan Price, Mallory Price, Jerry Davis and his wife Kelly, Chris Davis and his wife Caroline, Patrick Elliott and his fiancé Shannon Maenner, Brett Elliott, Erica Erdman, Lysa Sands and her husband Shon, and Austin Fiori Erdman; cherished great-grandfather of Merida, Belle, and Lucy Davis, Jayden and Lexy Sands, and the late Riley Elliott. Joseph was predeceased by three siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph's name to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls RD, Baltimore, MD 21211, or at www.mdspca.org
