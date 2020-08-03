1/
Joseph Charles Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 1, 2020, Joseph Charles Price passed away. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Ann Price (nee Schwartz); devoted father of Brian Price and his wife Lynn, and Debbie Erdman and her late husband Jon; loving grandfather of Matt Price and his girlfriend Hillary Soper, Megan Price, Mallory Price, Jerry Davis and his wife Kelly, Chris Davis and his wife Caroline, Patrick Elliott and his fiancé Shannon Maenner, Brett Elliott, Erica Erdman, Lysa Sands and her husband Shon, and Austin Fiori Erdman; cherished great-grandfather of Merida, Belle, and Lucy Davis, Jayden and Lexy Sands, and the late Riley Elliott. Joseph was predeceased by three siblings.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph's name to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls RD, Baltimore, MD 21211, or at www.mdspca.org. Condolences may be left for the family at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved