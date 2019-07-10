Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Clayton


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Clayton Notice
Joseph Donald Clayton, age 85, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.

Don was born in Baltimore, Maryland to William and Rena Clayton, members of the Shrine of the Little Flower parish.

Following his service in the Air Force, Don's business career spanned over 40 years with the F.W. Dodge Division of McGraw-Hill.

His affiliations with the Knights of Columbus, Power Squadron, Entertainment Chairman, and Board Member of yacht clubs in Connecticut and Maryland were reflections of his love for the water, all sports, and being with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William B. Clayton, Jr.

Surviving him are his wife, Donna L. Clayton, and brother, George Clayton (Brother Carl Clayton, FSC). He is also survived by his children, Barbara A. Cummings (Robert) of St. Augustine, FL, Joseph D. Clayton, Jr. (Marilyn) of Phoenix, AZ and Cannon Beach, OR; Anthony C. Clayton (Elizabeth) of Cumming, GA; and Susan M. Malavet-Coulson (Neil) of Dundee, Scotland; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Crystal Coast Hospice House

100 Big Rock Weigh

Newport, NC 28570



P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123



225 N. Michigan Ave.

Fl. 17

Chicago, IL 60601

Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the Clayton family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cotten Funeral Home
Download Now