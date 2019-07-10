Joseph Donald Clayton, age 85, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.



Don was born in Baltimore, Maryland to William and Rena Clayton, members of the Shrine of the Little Flower parish.



Following his service in the Air Force, Don's business career spanned over 40 years with the F.W. Dodge Division of McGraw-Hill.



His affiliations with the Knights of Columbus, Power Squadron, Entertainment Chairman, and Board Member of yacht clubs in Connecticut and Maryland were reflections of his love for the water, all sports, and being with friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William B. Clayton, Jr.



Surviving him are his wife, Donna L. Clayton, and brother, George Clayton (Brother Carl Clayton, FSC). He is also survived by his children, Barbara A. Cummings (Robert) of St. Augustine, FL, Joseph D. Clayton, Jr. (Marilyn) of Phoenix, AZ and Cannon Beach, OR; Anthony C. Clayton (Elizabeth) of Cumming, GA; and Susan M. Malavet-Coulson (Neil) of Dundee, Scotland; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:



Crystal Coast Hospice House



100 Big Rock Weigh



Newport, NC 28570







P.O. Box 22478



Oklahoma City, OK 73123







225 N. Michigan Ave.



Fl. 17



Chicago, IL 60601



Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the Clayton family. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019