Joseph Delano Arcilesi


1932 - 2020
Joseph Delano Arcilesi Notice
With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved father Joseph Delano Arcilesi, of Kingsville, MD on Friday, 10 April 2020. He passed peacefully at the age of 87 in his home, after a brief hospitalization for pneumonia. Joe (or Arch as he was known to some) was born in Baltimore, MD in 1932 to Agata (DiTrapani) and Francesco Arcilesi. He married Patricia LaRue Buscemi in 1953, and they were married for almost 50 years.

Joe served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1955. He retired from Western Electric, worked many years part-time at Pete's Liquors, and later retired from NSA at Fort Meade at the age of 80. Joe enjoyed visiting Little Italy, playing bocce and competing in bocce tournaments, cooking for co-workers, eating good food, and spending time with his family. It was also Joe's dream to visit Sicily to establish familial bonds between his children and Italian relatives. He made multiple trips late in his life to Sicily and Palermo and enjoyed making those connections.

He is remembered with love by his children, Patricia Lynne (John) Franz, Paul Joseph (Michele) Arcilesi, Peter Francis (Andrea) Arcilesi, and Leah Patricia (Ramsay) Whitworth; his grandchildren John Christopher (Tonya) Franz, Caroline Elyse (Daniel) Hoyt, and Faith Anabella Rhodes; his step-grandchildren, Stephanie Harrod (Sean) Gray and Jamie Deveney (Jimmy Lyons); his great-grandchildren, Lily Grace Franz, Hannah Elizabeth Franz, Charlotte Grace Hoyt, and John Nigel Hoyt; his step-great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Gray and Brynn Gray; his sister-in-law Denise Buscemi Perrego; and his partner Cathy Bind. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and one brother, Salvatore Arcilesi.

Cremation rites have been accorded with Lassahn Funeral Home and Chesapeake Cremation Services, LLC. A private graveside service will take place. A celebration of Joe's life will take place at Saint Leo's Roman Catholic Church in Little Italy, Baltimore, MD at a later date.

Memorials may be made in his memory to St.Leo's Roman Catholic Church, 227 S. Exeter Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
