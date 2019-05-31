J. Dennis "Denny" Grace, age 89, passed away on May 29, 2019. He is the beloved husband of the late Josephine Theresa Grace; loving father of the late Denise Franz and her husband Charles, George Thomas Grace and wife Terri, F. Michael Grace and wife Suzie, Patrick J. Grace and wife Kelly, Theresa Riebling and husband Charles, Kelly Cromer and husband Brian, John Grace and wife Lisa, and Colleen Middleton and husband James; cherished grandfather of 28 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Also, he is survived by other loving relatives and friends.Family members and friends will honor Denny's life at St. Clement Church, 2700 Washington Ave., Halethorpe, Maryland 21227 with a public viewing on Sunday from 4pm-7pm and Monday at Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne from 5pm-8pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Clement Church on Tuesday beginning at 10am with interment to follow in Meadowridge Memorial Park. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, donations in Denny's memory may be directed to Leadership Through Athletics, 2900 Hammonds Ferry, Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 Published in Baltimore Sun from May 31 to June 1, 2019