On April 6, 2019, Joseph F. Dix ; beloved husband of Catherine E. Dix (nee Chetelat); survived by loving children Cynthia Anne Johnson and husband Richard, Elaine Marie Bayarena and husband Homero, Michele Marie Sedney and husband Quentin and Mary Lou Marr; loving grandfather of Ian, Megan, Colleen and Brennan Sedney and Emilio Bayarena.Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday 4-8 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church (Fullerton). Inurnment St. Joseph Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of Maryland, 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium MD 21093 www.alz.org/maryland On-line condolences may be left @
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 9, 2019