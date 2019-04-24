Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
On April 22, 2019, Joseph Dobb; loving husband of the late Merle Lee Dobb (nee Berchenko); cherished father of H. Ryan Dobb and M. Lance (Terri) Hirsh; dear brother of the late Ronald Dobb; devoted son of the late Henry and Mary Dobb; loving grandfather of Madison, Wyatt, and Erin Dobb, and Molly Hirsh.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, April 25, at 12 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. The family will be receiving at Springwell Senior Living, 2211 W. Rogers Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21209, Thursday from 4pm to 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019
