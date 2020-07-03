1/
Joseph Donald Kilgallon
On Monday, June 29, 2020, Colonel Joseph D. Kilgallon, United States Army Reserve (ret.), of Ellicott City, MD. Beloved husband of Helen Kilgallon (nee Frame); loving father of John Kilgallon (Valerie), Karen Doherty (Sean), and Steven Kilgallon (Pamela); devoted grandfather of Kylie, Teagan, Liam, Maura, Shea and the late Brennan Doherty, and Mary and Rachel Kilgallon; beloved brother of Donald Killgallon and the late Marian Harkins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection, 3175 Paulskirk Dr, Ellicott City, MD 21042. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
July 2, 2020
Helen and family, from another Sacred Heart Eagle, I will keep you and your family in my prayers. Sorry for your loss.
Kay Reed Lusk
Classmate
