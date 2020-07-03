On Monday, June 29, 2020, Colonel Joseph D. Kilgallon, United States Army Reserve (ret.), of Ellicott City, MD. Beloved husband of Helen Kilgallon (nee Frame); loving father of John Kilgallon (Valerie), Karen Doherty (Sean), and Steven Kilgallon (Pamela); devoted grandfather of Kylie, Teagan, Liam, Maura, Shea and the late Brennan Doherty, and Mary and Rachel Kilgallon; beloved brother of Donald Killgallon and the late Marian Harkins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection, 3175 Paulskirk Dr, Ellicott City, MD 21042. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
.