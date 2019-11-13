|
On November 11, 2019, Joseph Donald Michel Jr., beloved companion of Claire Turner Dumeyer; devoted brother of the late Francis A. Michel, Elizabeth M. Freeze and Joan M. Bagwell. Also survived by fifteen loving nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Friday, November 15th from 10-11 AM at which time a Prayer Service will be held. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made in his memory to Gilchrist Hospice 11311 McCormick Rd. Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019