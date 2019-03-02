Our beloved father, Joseph Dumsha passed peacefully on March 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Born in Baltimore on November 12, 1930, Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Ursula M. and Joseph J. Dumsha, brother Arnold Dumsha and son, Timothy Dumsha. Joe graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1948 where he played lacrosse and ice hockey. Joe served in the Air National Guard Reserves for 3 years until 1959. He was a life-long employee of Proctor & Gamble and retired in 1990 following 40 years of service. He co-founded the Independent Oil & Chemical Workers (IOCW) Union and proudly served as an officer for many years, advocating for employee benefits and fair pay. His pleasurable past-times included bowling, card-games and dancing at the Lithuanian Hall, Moose Lodge and family events. In 1963, Joe and his wife, Mary, moved their family to a new home on the shores of Stony Creek, where they raised their nine children. He planted a huge garden each summer and taught the kids the importance of hard work and reaping their benefits. He loved spending time on the water, whether boating, swimming, fishing, crabbing or throwing the kids off the pier! His love of life was infectious and Joe was known for his engaging and humorous personality, sharing jokes, stories, limericks and sing a-longs with any who would join in! You would often find Joe cruising down Stony Creek in his red Chris Craft.He is survived by sister, Geraldine Merrick, wife, Maria Cortina-Dumsha, 5 sons, Tony, Joe, Frank, Chris, and Kelly, 3 daughters, Mary-Jo, Cynthia and Nanci; 23 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.Viewing: Stallings Funeral Home, Sun 2-6pm & Mon 3-5pm & 7-9pm; Service, Tue 10:30am Anchor Baptist Church, 320 W. Pasadena Rd. Millersville; followed by interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary