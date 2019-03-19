|
On March 16, 2019 Joseph E. Colleran, Sr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen Colleran (nee Evert); devoted father of Anita M. Colleran, and the late Joseph E. Colleran, Jr.; loving father-in-law of Barbara A. Colleran; cherished grandfather of Michele Bonincontri (Louis), Kristine Cuomo (Brian), Adrienne Haney (Isaiah), and Gregory Kozloski (Christina); loving great-grandfather of Kayla, Brooke, Dominic, Vincent, Brendan, Evan, Michael, Ava, Isabella, and Dellamarie; dear brother of Martin Colleran. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church. Interment at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019