On August 27, 2019, Joseph E. Gay, beloved husband of Merete, (nee Johansen) Gay, dear step-father of Gry-Bente Johansen, Elissa Rhoads and Charles Rhoads; loving grand-father of Nikolas and Kristian Mizdail brother of Kathryn Ayers and husband Jeffrey, Fr. Gregory Gay C.M., Mary Anne Halloran and husband Chris, Patricia O'Brien and husband Craig, John Gay and wife Paula, Joan Law and husband Christopher, Denise Brockmeyer and husband Phil, Michele Dobson and husband Scott, William Gay and wife Elizabeth; also survived by 18 nieces and nephews and 6 great-nieces and nephews.
Visiting at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. in Kingsville, 11750 Belair Road on Sunday from 2-5 &7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen's Church in Bradshaw on Monday at 10:00 AM. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2019