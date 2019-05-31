Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Joseph Ellsworth Humberson, Jr., born July 27,1930, passed away on April 25, 2019 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, in Santa Rosa, CA. Born in Lonaconing, Maryland, he was the oldest son of seven siblings. He proudly served in the Korean War in the Marine First Division at both the Inchon Landing and Chosin Reservoir battles. Upon returning from the war, he served in the Baltimore Police Department on patrol, in homicide, and arson investigation for twenty years before retiring as a detective sergeant in 1973. He is survived by his wife Shelby (née Harbin) Humberson; daughter Sharon Humberson; sister Rosemary Brown and brother-in-law Gary "Bro" Brown; grandchildren Ben Childs, Edward Eastland, and Sarah Eastland; cousin James Stakem; many devoted nieces and nephews; and "adopted" daughter Jean Schaut and "adopted" grandson Brad DeBoy. Interment services will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon CA on June 13, 2019 at 10:30am. Memorial service to be held at Melville Chapel in Elkridge MD on June 22, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to the Baltimore Retired Police Benevolent Association.





Published in Baltimore Sun from May 31 to June 2, 2019