Chatman-Harris Funeral Home
On May 27, 2019, JOSEPH E. TAYLOR, SR. 87, passed away peacefully at 7:30pm; beloved father of Lauretta G. Ritter (Scott), Joseph E. Taylor, Jr. (Suzanne), Linda G. Commisso (Vincent) and Donald D. Taylor; loving grandfather of Amanda Moore, Megan Morse, Bethany Ritter, Branden Belcher, Scott Ritter, Jr. and their spouses; loving great-grandfather of Jayden and Blake; dear brother of Nellie Hoskins. In addition to his parents, Joseph is predeceased by seven siblings and two wives.Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Chatman and Harris Funeral Home, 4210 Belair Rd, Baltimore on Fri., 5/31 from 12-2PM, with a Military Interment service to be held on Fri., 6/7, 8:30AM in the chapel at Chatman and Harris Funeral Home with procession to Baltimore National Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2019
