Joseph Earl Schmidt, Jr., 65, of New Park, formerly of Cockeysville, MD, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph E. "Earl" Schmidt, Sr. and Ruth (Hankins) Schmidt. Joseph leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter Krista M. Davis and her husband Chris Davis and two grandchildren Christopher John Davis, Jr. and Emma MaryRuth Davis. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Stewartstown Baptist Church; 18631 Five Forks Rd., Stewartstown, PA 17363 followed by a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tim Parker officiating. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown, PA is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorial donations to: Pappus House; 253 Cherry St. York, PA 17403.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2020