|
|
Joseph "Pamp" Edward Mezan, age 81, of Fallston, Maryland passed away on October 30, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Joseph Walter and Catherine (Moerschel) Mezan and husband of the late Patricia Mezan. He was a veteran of the U.S.Army. He retired from Baltimore City Police Department. Joseph enjoyed coaching all of his children in baseball and attended many of his grandchildren's games as well.
Joseph is survived by his daughter, Karen Dontell and her husband, Matthew; three sons, Dennis, Michael, and Scott Mezan and his wife, Eva; six grandchildren, Ryan and Alyssa Quinter, Noah, Elizabeth, Austen, and Jillian Mezan.
A memorial service was held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Life Celebration Center, Jarrettsville, Maryland on Monday, November 4 at 6 pm.
Those who desire may make contributions to White Marsh Baseball, 5311 Forge Road, White Marsh, Maryland 21162.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019