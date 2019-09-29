|
|
Joseph Edward Thomas, 74, of Fallston, MD passed away on September 25, 2019. Loving husband of Margaret (Lockwood-Dilutis) Thomas; father of Michael (Mary) Dilutis, Jayson (Krystal) Dilutis and the late Jeffrey Scott Dilutis; brother of Lester W. (Ginger) Thomas Jr., John (Tonna) Thomas, Jeanette Wolf, BJ and the late Henry Thomas (Sherry). Also survived by grandchildren, Nicolas (Samantha), Dylan (Sarah), Hannah, Emily, Cloey, Jordan, Maddison, Kamden; and great-granddaughter, Cora May. Visitation will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Grandview Christian Church, Fallston, MD. Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 am at Grandview Christian Church. Burial will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019