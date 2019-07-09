Home

Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD 21113
410-672-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Odenton, MD
View Map
1929 - 2019
Joseph F. Allen Jr. Notice
Joseph F. Allen, Jr. of Severn, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 with his family by his side. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rose Marie (Credit), and their three children: Peter and his wife Ellen (Hollis, NH), David (Severn, MD), and Diane Aragon and her husband Randy (Severn, MD). He also leaves behind five granddaughters: Amanda Aragon, Alaina (Aragon) and Brett Carlson, Ariana Aragon, Emily Allen, and Julia Allen.

The family will accept visitors on Wednesday, July 10th from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Donaldson Funeral Home, 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Odenton on Thursday, July 11th at 11:00 AM. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimer's Associaton at www.alz.org/maryland/ For more information or to post condolences, please visit www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 9, 2019
