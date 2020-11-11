1/1
Joseph F. Cavagna
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Joseph F Cavagna passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born in Danbury, CT on March 22, 1942. He is survived by his wife Janice, their 4 children Christine, Robert, Cathleen, Lisa and 11 grandchildren. Also his 2 sisters Maryann Zelno and Nancy Rovito.

Joe was a retired partner in the accounting firm of KPMG.

The family will receive friends at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home 1050 York Rd.; Towson, MD 21204 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist Church, 13305 Long Green Pike; Hydes, MD 21082 on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 AM.

Face masks and social distancing are required. Donations may be made to St John the Evangelist, Hydes.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
NOV
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 10, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kumiko Burton
November 10, 2020
Morning Stars Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Steve Clark
