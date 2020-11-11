Joseph F Cavagna passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born in Danbury, CT on March 22, 1942. He is survived by his wife Janice, their 4 children Christine, Robert, Cathleen, Lisa and 11 grandchildren. Also his 2 sisters Maryann Zelno and Nancy Rovito.



Joe was a retired partner in the accounting firm of KPMG.



The family will receive friends at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home 1050 York Rd.; Towson, MD 21204 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist Church, 13305 Long Green Pike; Hydes, MD 21082 on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 AM.



Face masks and social distancing are required. Donations may be made to St John the Evangelist, Hydes.



