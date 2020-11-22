1/
Joseph F. Deignan
Joseph 'Chip' Deignan passed away on Saturday October 10, 2020 from esophageal cancer at the age of 64. He survived by brothers Patrick (Kathy) Deignan and Timothy Deignan, nephew Nicolas Deignan and niece Caroline Deignan.He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Gloria Deignan. Joe was a 1976 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph High School and in 1980 he graduated from UMBC with a B.S. Degree in Economics. Joe worked for SSA as a Benefits Authorizer for over 39 years. Due to COVID a funeral will be held in the Spring/Summer 2021.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
