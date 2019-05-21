Peacefully on May 19, 2019, Joseph Francis Geppi was greeted by Jesus with open arms. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Geppi, Leoba Reimers (Gary), JoAnna King (Perry) and Teresa Kohlway (Dave Keyser); his grandchildren, Zachary King and Christopher Kohlway; his siblings, Rose Rice, John, Philip, Charles and Robert Geppi. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Geppi and his brother, Anthony Geppi. Joseph was born on February 3, 1933 in Baltimore to John and Margaret Geppi. He honorably served in the US Navy and was discharged as a Radarman First Class in 1962. Joseph retired as a Program Manager from Westinghouse. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Wednesday from 4-8 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Pasadena on Thursday, May 23rd at 10 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be make to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary