Home

POWERED BY

Services
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Geppi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Geppi

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph F. Geppi Notice
Peacefully on May 19, 2019, Joseph Francis Geppi was greeted by Jesus with open arms. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Geppi, Leoba Reimers (Gary), JoAnna King (Perry) and Teresa Kohlway (Dave Keyser); his grandchildren, Zachary King and Christopher Kohlway; his siblings, Rose Rice, John, Philip, Charles and Robert Geppi. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Geppi and his brother, Anthony Geppi. Joseph was born on February 3, 1933 in Baltimore to John and Margaret Geppi. He honorably served in the US Navy and was discharged as a Radarman First Class in 1962. Joseph retired as a Program Manager from Westinghouse. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Wednesday from 4-8 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Pasadena on Thursday, May 23rd at 10 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be make to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now