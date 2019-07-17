|
|
On July 16, 2019, Joseph F. Gorman passed away; Beloved husband of 55 years to Janet Gorman; Loving father of Joseph P. Gorman and wife Antonia, Ellen M. Koenig and husband Kevin, Steven F. Gorman and wife Beth, Douglas J. Gorman and wife Bambi, and Jennifer A. Leech and husband Steven; Cherished grandfather of Kristen, Kyle, Lindsey, Caitlin, Addison, Sarah, Kate and Ryan; He was one of 8 children and is survived by his brothers John and Larry Gorman.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thursday, July 18, 2019, 5pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, 10:00am, St. Mark Chapel, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. Burial will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019