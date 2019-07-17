Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Chapel
30 Melvin Avenue
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Joseph F. Gorman Notice
On July 16, 2019, Joseph F. Gorman passed away; Beloved husband of 55 years to Janet Gorman; Loving father of Joseph P. Gorman and wife Antonia, Ellen M. Koenig and husband Kevin, Steven F. Gorman and wife Beth, Douglas J. Gorman and wife Bambi, and Jennifer A. Leech and husband Steven; Cherished grandfather of Kristen, Kyle, Lindsey, Caitlin, Addison, Sarah, Kate and Ryan; He was one of 8 children and is survived by his brothers John and Larry Gorman.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thursday, July 18, 2019, 5pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, 10:00am, St. Mark Chapel, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. Burial will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019
