Fr. Joseph F. Krastel
1938 - 2020
Fr. Joseph Francis Krastel, CSsr of the St. Mary's, Annapolis community died on November 22, 2020, eight days prior to his 82nd birthday. Born December 1, 1938, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Alfred P. and Cecilia (Spahn). He was one of three brothers, and he was preceded in death by his brother Lawrence. He is survived by his brother Robert, his sister-in-law Cordia, his sister-in-law Jane, and many nieces and nephews and their children. Fr. Krastel, (better known as Fr. Joe) will be remembered for his love of God and the Redemptorists. His witness to his vocation was a promise and challenge to all of us.

Relatives, Fellow Clergy and Parishioners are invited to a public visitation from 5:15 pm to 7:15 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. Please remember to observe Covid-19 restrictions of social distancing and face coverings.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Father Krastel's prayer service Monday evening at 7:30 pm and his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 am will be restricted to Family and Clergy only. The live stream of both of services may be viewed at https://vimeo.com/event/78301. Fr. Krastel will be interred in The Redemptorist Cemetery at Carroll Gardens (located on the grounds of Saint Mary's Church) immediately following his Funeral Mass.

The Parishioners are invited to a Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Father Krastel on Saturday at 9 am on December 5, 2020 at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church 620 N. Bestgate Road Annapolis, Maryland 21401. Please remember to observe Covid-19 restrictions of social distancing and face coverings. You may view this live stream at https://vime-o.com/event/78413.

For a full obituary and an online guest book, please visit www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Prayer Service
07:30 PM
https://vimeo.com/event/78301
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
https://vimeo.com/event/78301
DEC
1
Interment
The Redemptorist Cemetery at Carroll Gardens
DEC
5
Memorial Mass
09:00 AM
Saint John Neumann Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
4102634422
