Joseph A. Fiedler, Sr., passed away on October 7, 2020. Joseph was born October 19, 1929. He worked for the Baltimore News American until its closing, and then worked for the Baltimore Sun until his retirement. He is survived by three children, Denise Lombardi, Michele Dieter, and Joseph Fiedler, Jr., and three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. Viewing and memorial will not be held at his request.



