Joseph Francis Snee, 87, of Bel Air, passed away on December 14, 2019. Joseph was the loving spouse of the late Rosemary Snee; father of sons, Joseph F. Snee, Jr., Sean P. Snee, Sr. and Timothy Snee; daughters, Mary K. Malone and Maureen Baxter; 21 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brothers, Donald, Bill and Jay Snee and the late Tom Snee; and sisters, Mary Pat Sherman and Nancy Snee. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Bel Air, Maryland, at 10:00 am. Burial will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019