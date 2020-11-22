On November 17, 2020, Joseph Francis Wade, Sr., of Lansdowne, Maryland, husband of the late M. Jane Wade died peacefully in the company of family at age 95. He leaves behind his son Joseph Wade, Jr. and wife, Regina, his daughter Cheryl Wade and her companion David Aronson, three grandsons, Jason Wade, Jeremy Wade and Jonathan Wade, and five great-grandchildren. During WWII he served as a combat infantryman in the US Army 2nd Division and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in the Ardennes Forest during the Battle of the Bulge. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, Maryland in a private ceremony. goncefuneralservice.com