Joseph Francis Wade Sr.
On November 17, 2020, Joseph Francis Wade, Sr., of Lansdowne, Maryland, husband of the late M. Jane Wade died peacefully in the company of family at age 95. He leaves behind his son Joseph Wade, Jr. and wife, Regina, his daughter Cheryl Wade and her companion David Aronson, three grandsons, Jason Wade, Jeremy Wade and Jonathan Wade, and five great-grandchildren. During WWII he served as a combat infantryman in the US Army 2nd Division and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in the Ardennes Forest during the Battle of the Bulge. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, Maryland in a private ceremony. goncefuneralservice.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 20, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Joe, Cheryl and families.
Mr. Wade was always friendly, pleasant and a fine gentleman. When I would occasionally see him in the old neighborhood he was a reminder of the the kinder days and good neighbors of my childhood. May he rest in peace.
Vince Arata
