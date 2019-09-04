|
Joseph "Joe" Franklin Diegel age 75 of Rosedale/Joppa passed away on Aug. 24, 2019 at Franklin Sq.Hospital. Long time resident of Rosedale he attended St. Clement school and owned Diegel Sub Shop/Deli and Diegel Carpets/Flooring. He served in the Army and was a veteran in the Vietnam War. He is survived by his son Shane Diegel and sister Roberta "Bobbi " Jacobson and many many nieces and nephews. Devoted friends with Donna, Dave and Harvey. He is preceded by brothers John(Marveen),Robert(Jean),Chuck(Delores) and sister Marie(Fred). Joe was a lifelong member of VFW and American Legion. He loved his Orioles, Ravens, MD crabs and the beach.He always attended and participated in his sons sports and boy scout troop. He will be remembered for his dancing,free-spirit, sense of humor and will be missed dearly by those who loved him.In lieu of flowers family requests donations in Joe's name be made to diabetes asso. or VA. Memorial service will be held on Sept. 6, 2019 at 1pm at Baltimore National Cemetery 5501 Fredrick Rd. Catonsville,MD 21228
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019