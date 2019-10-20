Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradley Ashton
2134 Willow Spring Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bradley Ashton
2134 Willow Spring Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradley Ashton
2134 Willow Spring Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kolarik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph G. Kolarik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph G. Kolarik Notice
On October 18, 2019, Joseph G. Kolarik, beloved husband of Catherine A. Kolarik, devoted father of Elizabeth Tumminello and her husband, David, and Mary Bartley and her husband, David, loving grandfather of Brett (April) and Brandon (Emily), dearest great-grandfather of Rohen. He is also survived by many other cherished family members and friends.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 6 -8 p.m. at the Bradley Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, P.A. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. www.bradleyashton.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now