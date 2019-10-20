|
On October 18, 2019, Joseph G. Kolarik, beloved husband of Catherine A. Kolarik, devoted father of Elizabeth Tumminello and her husband, David, and Mary Bartley and her husband, David, loving grandfather of Brett (April) and Brandon (Emily), dearest great-grandfather of Rohen. He is also survived by many other cherished family members and friends.
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 6 -8 p.m. at the Bradley Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, P.A. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. www.bradleyashton.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019