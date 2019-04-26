|
On April 24, 2019, Joseph Gagliano, Jr., beloved husband of Cris Gagliano; devoted father of Sarah Gagliano, T.J. Gagliano, Alex Simmons, and Josie Simmons; cherished son of Joseph Gagliano, Sr. and the late Anna May (nee Henry) Gagliano; dear brother of the late Anna Maria Gagliano.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd, on Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030, on Monday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutherville Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 232, Lutherville, MD 21093, or Cancer Institute at St. Joseph Medical Center, 7501 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2019