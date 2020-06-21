Joseph George Galantino
On June 18, 2020, Joseph George Galantino passed away. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis H. Galantino (nee Stein); devoted father of Lisa Marie Wood and her husband Joseph, Jr., Stephanie E. Collins and her husband David, and the late Joseph M. Galantino; loving grandfather of Lauren Wood-Wegman and her husband Jon, Joseph Wood, III, Alexander Wood, Sean Collins, and Meaghan Collins; dear brother of Antoniette Galantino Kohlner and her husband Raymond.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Funeral will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 10am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton, MD). Interment services will follow in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a memorial donation in Joseph's name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, www.tunnel2towers.org.

Condolences may be left for the family at:

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUN
22
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
