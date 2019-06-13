Home

Joseph Gerard Hinke

On June 11, 2019; Joseph Gerard Hinke, age 66 of Baltimore; beloved son of Marie Hinke nee Vincent and the late Clarence H. Hinke; devoted brother of Michael Hinke, Jack Hinke, Edward Hinke, Maureen Hahn, Patricia Sullivan, Anne Syphard and the late James Hinke and Mary Metzger; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.Family and friends will honor and celebrate Joseph's life at Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Friday, June 14 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Saturday at St. Ursula Church. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 13, 2019
