Joseph Guy Wyatt, age 56, of Bel Air, MD passed away on September 15, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Artie Raymond and Hazel Lee (Idol) Wyatt. Mr. Wyatt enjoyed hunting, fishing, bingo and collecting dragon figurines.
Mr. Wyatt is survived by sister, Brenda Gail Wyatt of Bel Air; two brothers, Donald (Chrissy) Lee Wyatt of Port Deposit and Artie (Claudia) Raymond Wyatt, Jr. of Darlington; and niece, Alicia Lee McManus as well as many other family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Charlotte Rose, Barbara Jean, and Delia Grace Wyatt; and brothers, Jack Calvin, Glenn Dale, and William Earl Wyatt.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Monday, September 23 at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may send contributions to: , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 20, 2019