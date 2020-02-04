|
|
On February 3, 2020 Joseph Janvier Woodward beloved husband of Alice S. M. Woodward; devoted father of two deceased sons; brother of Noel Hall, Ross Hall and the late June Woodward, Jeanne Hall and Bert Hall.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday from 9 AM to 10:20 AM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Lady Chapel on Thursday at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 4, 2020