Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation
N. Rogers
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Residences of Vantage Point (in the Auditorium)
5400 Vantage Point Road
Columbia, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bishow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Jesse Bishow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Jesse Bishow Notice
Joseph Jesse Bishow, of Columbia, MD, passed away on July 15, 2019 at the age of 79. He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Bishow (nee Katz), children, Dr. Heidi A. (Steve) Karon, Charles J. (Jaime) Bishow, Dr. Scott L. (Michelle) Silverstein, and Craig W. (Alyssa) Silverstein, brother, Tom (Barbara) Bishow, and grandchildren, Rebecca and Abigail Karon, Lana, Max, and Sarah Bishow, and Nora, Evan, Sidney, and Emma Silverstein. He was predeceased by his parents, Lillian and Myron Bishow.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave on Tuesday, July 16, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Parkinson Foundation Of The National Capital Area, 8830 Cameron St., #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910. A shiva memorial will be held on Wednesday evening at 7 pm, at the Residences of Vantage Point (in the Auditorium), 5400 Vantage Point Road , Columbia, MD 21044.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.